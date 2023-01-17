Home page World

From: Tanya Banner

NASA’s Curiosity rover has been exploring Mars since 2012. (Archive image) © NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS



NASA reports a new discovery by the Mars rover “Curiosity”: A strange stone does not seem to fit into the environment in which it was discovered.

Pasadena – The Nasa Rover has been rolling since 2012 “curiosity” on the Mars and explores the red planet in all its facets. The rover recently made a spectacular find: He discovered opal on Mars – an important discovery for future space travel, but also for further research into the early history of Mars.

Now she has NASA again reported a remarkable discovery of the longest serving active Mars rover, as reported by hna.de: “Curiosity” has discovered a strange rock that the rover team is now puzzling over. The scientists have named the stone, which doesn’t seem to fit the area at all, “Pau Baru”. It is “unusual gray floating rock,” writes Catherine O’Connell-Cooper, a planetary geologist at the University of New Brunswick in the mission diary of the rover “Curiosity”.

Mars Rover Curiosity Finds Strange Stone – Is It A Meteorite?

But it is still unclear where the stone, which looks strangely out of place in the photo, came from. The researcher O’Connell-Cooper is puzzled: It could be material from higher Mount Sharp. The stone could have been brought down from there by the influence of wind or water. But the researcher does not rule out a meteorite either.

In the coming days and weeks, the strange stone on Mars will be examined. The research team wants to find out where it comes from and how it is composed.

Mars rover “Curiosity” has already analyzed meteorites

The “Curiosity” team has already analyzed several meteorites on Mars over the course of the more than ten-year mission. However, they are “not so numerous that we cannot get excited about a new specimen,” reports O’Connell-Cooper. In 2016, the Mars rover found an object the size of a golf ball on Mars, which analysis turned out to be a nickel-iron meteorite.

In 2014, Curiosity sighted the unusually large “Lebanon I” meteorite on Mars — a two-metre-tall iron meteorite that researchers wondered why it didn’t shatter upon entering the Martian atmosphere.

On Mars, researchers are looking for evidence of earlier life and water, among other things. (Archive image) © imago images/ZUMA Wire

NASA’s Curiosity rover follows a ‘marker strip’ on Mars

The Curiosity rover is currently in the Marker Band Valley, a valley that NASA says is of “great scientific interest”. The rover is currently following and exploring a formation in the surface that resembles a ‘marker strip’. “Curiosity” regularly takes photos. In one of these images, the rover team discovered the strange stone whose origin is now to be solved. (tab)