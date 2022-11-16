Kennedy Space Center. NASA’s SLS rocket, the most powerful ever built, took off Wednesday from Florida amid deafening noise towards the Moon, in the first unmanned mission of the US space agency’s Artemis program.

The rocket rose in a gigantic trail of fire at 01:47 local time (06:47 GMT) from the Kennedy Space Center.

NASA later confirmed that the spacecraft was on the right course for the Moon and published the first images taken by the Earth capsule slowly receding behind it.

“What you’ve done today will inspire generations to come, thank you!” said Charlie Blackwell-Thompson, NASA’s first female launch director, congratulating her teammates.

The launch followed two last-minute cancellations in recent months, first due to technical issues and then hurricanes. Ian Y Nicole they delayed takeoff for several weeks.

“This rocket has cost a lot of sweat and tears,” NASA chief Bill Nelson said Tuesday. “It will allow us to fly to the moon and back for decades,” he said.

As with the previous two failed liftoff attempts, NASA had difficulty filling the rocket with cryogenic fuel (more than 2.7 million liters of liquid hydrogen and oxygen).

In the afternoon, a highly flammable hydrogen fuel leak was detected at the base of the rocket, forcing a team of technicians to be sent to the launch pad to repair it, halting preparations for about an hour and causing a slight delay in the original takeoff schedule.

From Apollo to Artemis

Fifty years after the last Apollo mission, this unmanned test flight, which will fly over the Moon without landing on its surface, seeks to confirm whether the vehicle is safe to carry a future crew.

The launch marks the great beginning of the Artemis program – the twin sister of Apollo -, which wants to send the first woman and the first black person to the Moon.

The goal is to establish a lasting human presence there, in preparation for a trip to Mars.

The Artemis 1 mission is scheduled to last 25 days and several delicate stages still await it

Immediately after takeoff, the teams from the control center in Houston (Texas) took over from the technicians. After two minutes, the two white boosters fell into the Atlantic Ocean.

After eight minutes, the main floor separated itself. Then, about an hour and a half after liftoff, one last push will set the Orion capsule on a course for the Moon, which it will reach in a few days.

There, it will hover in a distant orbit for about a week, venturing as far as 40,000 miles behind the Moon, a record for a habitable capsule.

Finally, Orion will begin its return to Earth, testing its heat shield, the largest ever built. When crossing the atmosphere it will have to endure temperatures half as hot as the surface of the Sun.

Landing in the Pacific Ocean is scheduled for December 11.

New era

After the Saturn V rocket of the Apollo missions and after the space shuttles, the SLS (Space Launch System) ushers in a new era of human exploration, this time in deep space.

In 2024, Artemis 2 will take astronauts to the Moon, but without landing. That honor will be reserved for the Artemis 3 crew, likely in 2025.

NASA then plans an annual mission to build a space station in orbit around the Moon and a base at its south pole.

The objective is to test there new equipment such as suits, vehicles, a mini power station or test the use of ice water in situ. All this with a view to establishing a lasting human presence.

This experiment is intended to prepare for a manned flight to Mars, perhaps in the late 2030s. This journey, on a completely different scale, would take at least two years to complete.