NASA’s new Space Launch System rocket is scheduled to head to the moon next week.

Cape Canaveral – The US Space Agency NASA makes another attempt to launch the new rocket “Space Launch System” (SLS) and as part of the mission “Artemis 1” the “Orion” capsule around the moon to send. About two and a half months have passed since the first attempt at the end of August, which was aborted because part of the rocket was not completely sealed. Troubleshooting and further tests followed, until the rocket was brought to safety in the hangar as a precaution because of Hurricane “Ian”.

Now the next attempt is imminent: At 6:07 a.m. on November 14, 2022, a 69-minute window opens for launch to the moon.

“Artemis 1”: Next launch date for NASA moon rocket is set

But even this launch attempt – it is now the third – does not seem to be under a lucky star: Another subtropical storm is approaching the US state of Florida with “Nicole”, where the rocket is now ready for launch again at launch pad 39B in the Kennedy Space Center. But this time Nasa decided not to bring the rocket back to the hangar. The rocket itself is relatively robust, but strong winds could pose a problem: some elements of the rocket could be damaged by flying debris, for example.

mission name Artemis 1 rocket NASA’s Space Launch System space capsule Orion starting place Ramp 39B at Kennedy Space Center planned start date November 14, 2022 at 06:07 (CET) duration of the mission 25 days, 11 hours, 21 minutes planned route 2.1 million kilometers Landing in the Pacific December 9, 2022 Source: NASA

NASA’s Artemis 1 mission is to fly to the moon and back

According to NASA, the “Space Launch System”, at the top of which is the “Orion” space capsule, can withstand wind gusts of up to 74.1 knots (137 km/h). If it is exposed to constant wind, there is an upper limit of a maximum of 40 knots (46 km/h). “The team reviewed the prediction and decided that the rocket will remain on the ramp,” a NASA spokeswoman said.

NASA rocket SLS: A launch costs 4.1 billion US dollars

Particularly delicate: Like the portal Ars Technica reported, the rocket can only be rolled back into the hangar and back to the launch pad once – the more than twelve kilometer long journey puts a lot of strain on the rocket. Since the spring, the SLS rocket has completed the journey four times . Further movement of the rocket could gradually increase the risk of damage, according to the report, which has not yet been confirmed by NASA.

Nasa wants to go back to the moon NASA’s “Artemis” missions aim to land humans on the moon again. Artemis 1 is the only spacecraft that will orbit the moon without humans on board. The “Artemis 2” mission is intended to orbit the moon with humans on board, “Artemis 3” is intended to land the first woman and the first human with non-white skin on the moon.

The NASA rocket “Space Launch System” was actually supposed to make its maiden flight in 2017. The development of the rocket cost eleven billion US dollars, according to an estimate by the NASA Inspector General from November 2021, a single rocket launch will cost 4.1 billion US dollars. (tab)