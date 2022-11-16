Home page World

The new NASA rocket “Space Launch System” is scheduled to leave for the moon today. Rocket launch is currently delayed. The live ticker.

With a delay of years, the NASArocket “Space Launch System” (SLS) completed its maiden flight today.

The launch of the “Artemis 1” mission, which is to take the “Orion” space capsule around the moon, is late.

The live ticker accompanies NASA’s rocket launch – the return to the moon.

+++ update ticker +++

+++ 7:19 a.m.: If you want to see a historic rocket launch today, you shouldn’t give up hope just yet: the launch has been delayed, but the launch window is still open until 09:04 a.m. No new start time has been announced yet.

+++ 07.15 a.m.: There is still no new time for the launch of NASA’s “Space Launch System” rocket towards the moon. NASA officials are currently working to set the new date. One thing is certain: It will still take a while – a so-called “polling” is carried out about 15 minutes before the start: All important stations are asked whether the rocket has been given clearance for launch. That hasn’t happened yet.

+++ 7:07 a.m.: The launch window has been open for three minutes, but the NASA rocket still has solid ground under its feet. It is currently unclear when the rocket will launch. The cause of the problem is clear: those responsible had to replace a defective Ethernet switch, which now has to be tested.

+++ 06.58 a.m.: The rocket launch will not take place on time at 07:04. It is not yet clear when the rocket will launch. So far, however, the launch of the NASA rocket should still take place in today’s launch window.

Nasa mission to the moon: “Artemis 1” is scheduled to start today

+++ 06.50 a.m.: There are no people aboard the Orion space capsule, which will orbit the moon and is scheduled to land back in the Pacific on December 11. It is the first test flight of the “Space Launch System” rocket, which has several scientific experiments on board: including three test dummies intended to collect data for future missions with astronauts. There are also several CubeSats (small satellites) on board the rocket.

+++ 06.46 a.m.: The Nasa rocket could soon be on its way to the moon. So a quick look at what will happen in the initial period after launch:

T-0: Launch – The rocket takes off towards the moon.

Launch – The rocket takes off towards the moon. Start +2:12 minutes: The two solid rocket boosters separate and fall into the sea.

The two solid rocket boosters separate and fall into the sea. Start +3:11 minutes: The cover of the service module is blown off.

The cover of the service module is blown off. Start +3:16 minutes: The take-off abort system is blasted off.

The take-off abort system is blasted off. Start +8:03 minutes: The main stage is switched off (MECO).

The main stage is switched off (MECO). Start +8:15 minutes: The main stage separates.

The main stage separates. Start + 18:09 minutes: The solar panels of the Orion space capsule begin to open.

The solar panels of the Orion space capsule begin to open. Start +52:56 minutes: Trajectory is raised.

Trajectory is raised. Start + 01:29:27 hours: Trans-lunar injection: The space capsule is brought into the correct orbit for the moon.

Trans-lunar injection: The space capsule is brought into the correct orbit for the moon. Start + 01:58:58 hours: The upper stage is separated.

+++ 06.26 a.m.: The defective Ethernet switch was replaced. The problematic switch had prevented the Flight Termination System from being activated. With this system, the rocket is destroyed remotely should problems arise. Now the switch has to be tested – the start may therefore be delayed a bit.

Nasa rocket: “Artemis 1” is scheduled to launch today – hydrogen leak fixed

Update from Wednesday, November 16, 6:00 a.m.: Today is supposed to be serious: At 7.04 a.m. the NASA rocket “Space Launch System” is to be launched to the moon – if everything works. The refueling of the rocket has been going on for hours, and according to Nasa there was another hydrogen leak (for this reason the first two launch attempts were canceled), but that has now been fixed.

There is currently an issue with an Ethernet switch that needs to be replaced. As of now, the rocket is therefore not allowed to start. According to Nasa, it should take about 70 minutes to fix the problem. The good news is that the launch window, which opens at 07:04, will remain open for two hours, so hopefully there’s plenty of time to launch the rocket today.

Nasa mission “Artemis 1” is scheduled to start today: the rocket countdown is running

Update from Tuesday, November 15, 10:30 p.m.: The countdown is on – literally: The US space agency Nasa is counting the hours until the huge “Space Launch System” rocket lifts off from the Kennedy Space Center. On Wednesday morning (November 16) at 7.04 a.m. German time, the rocket with the “Orion” space capsule at the top is to take off and carry the capsule towards the moon as part of the “Artemis 1” mission.

Refueling of the rocket has already started. It is to be hoped that there will be no problems with the process this time – the previous two attempts to start had been aborted due to problems with refueling.

NASA’s SLS rocket awaits launch to the moon. © IMAGO/Pat Benic

If the rocket launch succeeds, NASA will be on its way to the moon again for the first time in a very long time. This time there are still no astronauts on board, but that should change on the second flight of the SLS rocket, the “Artemis 2” mission. Then several crew members should fly around the moon before landing on the moon in “Artemis 3”. But it may still be a few years before that happens. This ticker will inform you about the rocket launch on Wednesday morning from around 6 a.m.

Countdown is on: Nasa rocket is to start to the moon

Update from Monday, November 14, 10:43 a.m.: The planned NASA mission “Artemis 1” will apparently be able to take place as planned. The rocket to the moon is scheduled to launch on Wednesday (November 16). According to its own statements, the US space agency Nasa gave its “go” last night.

NASA’s Space Launch System Orion Ramp 39B at Kennedy Space Center November 16, 2022 at 07:04 (CET) 25 days, 11 hours, 36 minutes 2.1 million kilometers December 11, 2022 Source: NASA

Update from Sunday, November 13, 8:55 p.m.: Everything is apparently still going according to plan with the launch of the Nasa rocket to the moon scheduled for Wednesday (November 16). In the night (around 01:00 a.m. CET) the US space agency Nasa wants to give an update. So far, however, nothing indicates that the start date could be postponed again. In any case, reports from photographers indicate that everything is going as usual: They have already been allowed to place their cameras at the locations where they want to take remote-controlled pictures during the launch.

Nasa flies back to the moon: Mission “Artemis 1” should start soon

Update from Saturday, November 12, 3:55 p.m.: The US space organization is sticking to the next launch date for the new moon rocket SLS. The “Artemis 1” mission, in which the rocket carries the “Orion” capsule towards the moon, is currently scheduled to start on Wednesday (November 16). According to NASA, the two-hour launch window opens at 7:04 a.m. CET. The rocket is still being checked for damage from passing Storm Nicole, but so far everything seems to be looking good. “Right now there’s nothing stopping us from reaching the 16th,” said NASA employee Jim Free.

So far, the weather forecast for the planned start date also looks good. If there are no technical problems, the Nasa rocket could actually take off on the third attempt to the moon. It is planned that the space capsule “Orion” will orbit the moon without a crew on board and splash down in the Pacific on December 11th. The “Artemis 1” mission is intended to pave the way for Nasa to return to the moon. It is planned that the “Artemis 2” mission will fly people around the moon again for the first time, while “Artemis 3” is not expected to bring the first woman and the first person with non-white skin to the moon in 2025 at the earliest.

First report from Tuesday, November 8th: Cape Canaveral – The US Space Agency NASA makes another attempt to launch the new rocket “Space Launch System” (SLS) and as part of the mission “Artemis 1” the “Orion” capsule around the moon to send. About two and a half months have passed since the first attempt at the end of August, which was aborted because part of the rocket was not completely sealed. Troubleshooting and further tests followed, until the rocket was brought to safety in the hangar as a precaution because of Hurricane “Ian”.

Now the next attempt is imminent: On November 14, 2022 at 06:07 a.m. a 69-minute window for the launch to the moon will open.

“Artemis 1”: Next launch date for NASA moon rocket is set

But even this launch attempt – it is now the third – does not seem to be under a lucky star: Another subtropical storm is approaching the US state of Florida with “Nicole”, where the rocket is now ready for launch again at launch pad 39B in the Kennedy Space Center. But this time Nasa decided not to bring the rocket back to the hangar. The rocket itself is relatively robust, but strong winds could pose a problem: some elements of the rocket could be damaged by flying debris, for example.

According to NASA, the “Space Launch System”, at the top of which is the “Orion” space capsule, can withstand wind gusts of up to 74.1 knots (137 km/h). If it is exposed to constant wind, there is an upper limit of a maximum of 40 knots (46 km/h). “The team reviewed the prediction and decided that the rocket will remain on the ramp,” a NASA spokeswoman said.

NASA rocket SLS: A launch costs 4.1 billion US dollars

Particularly delicate: Like the portal Ars Technica reported, the rocket can only be rolled back into the hangar and back to the launch pad once – the more than twelve kilometer long journey puts a lot of strain on the rocket. Since the spring, the SLS rocket has completed the journey four times . Further movement of the rocket could gradually increase the risk of damage, according to the report, which has not yet been confirmed by NASA.

Nasa wants to go back to the moon NASA’s “Artemis” missions aim to land humans on the moon again. Artemis 1 is the only spacecraft that will orbit the moon without humans on board. The “Artemis 2” mission is intended to orbit the moon with humans on board, “Artemis 3” is intended to land the first woman and the first human with non-white skin on the moon.

The NASA rocket “Space Launch System” was actually supposed to make its maiden flight in 2017. The development of the rocket cost eleven billion US dollars, according to an estimate by the NASA Inspector General from November 2021, a single rocket launch will cost 4.1 billion US dollars. (tab)