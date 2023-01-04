Flu disrupts Christmas dinners: ‘Everyone is sick, we have food for 15 days!’

Isn’t it corona that is messing up the holidays, as in 2020 and 2021, is it the flu. Christmas starts this year just three days after an official flu epidemic has been established in the Netherlands. The first dinners have already been canceled, according to readers’ reactions and a tour of social media. “We had to cancel all the guests!”