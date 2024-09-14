The 4th Abu Dhabi Neurology Conference revealed new treatments for acute migraine headaches that make a real difference for patients and relieve pain. These included the first and only nasal spray of its kind that contains receptor antagonists. CGRPand treatment ACGRP Intravenous which is used to prevent migraine pain, in addition to sessions of the new multi-site electrical stimulation device.

In detail, the conference, which kicked off yesterday, Friday, and will continue for 3 days at the Intercontinental Hotel in Abu Dhabi, reviewed the latest treatments and medications in the treatment of migraine or acute migraine, which make a real difference for patients and relieve their pain, in addition to the latest developments in neurology, including diagnosis, care and modern medications to enhance the healthcare service provided to patients..

The conference, which is organized by the Emirates Neurological Society under the patronage of Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), a subsidiary of the Pure Health Group, the largest healthcare group in the Middle East, and the United Arab Emirates University, will be attended by a group of experts, doctors, nurses, researchers and specialists in the field of neurology from inside and outside the country..

Dr. Naji Riyashi, Consultant Neurologist at Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City and Conference Chairman, said that the fourth edition of the conference aims to discuss and share the latest developments and research findings in the field of neurology through workshops that include presentations, lectures and discussions on various neurological conditions, modern diagnostic techniques, treatment methods and emerging trends in neurology..

He added that the participants during the first day of the conference discussed neuro-ophthalmic disorders, identifying and diagnosing diseases and deformities that explain neurological disorders, and identifying the types of deformities to understand these neurological and motor disorders of the eye, in addition to important discussions about retinal diseases, to reach the appropriate and correct diagnosis and then determine the appropriate treatment mechanism to treat these diseases directly..

Regarding new treatments in neurology, the conference chairman explained that the participating doctors and researchers reviewed several types of modern treatments for migraine or acute migraine headaches and the latest developments in modern treatments and medications, most notably the first and only nasal spray treatment that contains receptor antagonists. CGRPand treatment ACGRP Intravenous is a new type of therapy used to prevent, treat and relieve migraine pain in patients, which makes a real difference to patients and relieves their pain. The sessions also discussed the effects of the new multi-site electrical stimulation device on patients’ motor symptoms and pain..

He pointed out that the sessions and workshops during the second day of the conference will discuss many diseases and modern treatments associated with them, including multiple sclerosis, headaches, movement disorders, epilepsy, the nervous system, and other various topics related to neurology..

The 4th Abu Dhabi Neurology Conference will continue for 3 days, and is a unique international event that brings together leading experts, researchers and professionals in the field of neurology to discuss the latest information on brain diseases. It is also a platform for knowledge exchange, cooperation and dissemination of recent developments in neurological diagnosis, treatment and research, and to enrich the knowledge of participants from doctors and specialists in neurology and emergency departments and medical students..

Image caption: The conference discusses the latest developments and research findings in the field of neuroscience.