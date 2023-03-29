Soon, Viagra could face very stiff competition. Researchers in Australia say they have developed a nasal spray to combat erectile dysfunction – and it could be rolled out to consumers within two years.

The spray product supposedly works in less than five minutes, which means it could be a turn-on for men who struggle to get and keep an erection.

“Our nasal delivery bypasses the digestive system, so it really goes straight into the bloodstream and takes effect in five to 15 minutes,” said Lee Rodne, chief executive of biotechnology company LTR Pharma.

“We expect it to be much more effective than the oral pills, so it will work consistently and in an ever-increasing amount of time, so men won’t have to plan ahead and won’t have variable results,” he added enthusiastically.

Viagra is one of the most prescribed drugs for erectile dysfunction; however, it usually takes 30 to 60 minutes to take effect.

The new spray, dubbed SPONTAN, “reuses” the PDE5 inhibitor Vardenafil, which is taken by mouth one to two hours before sexual activity.

PDE5 inhibitors are a group of drugs commonly used to treat erectile dysfunction and include sildenafil (sold under the brand name Viagra) and tadalafil (sold as Cialis).

A clinical trial will soon start in Australia to compare the SPONTAN results with the results of a different PDE5 inhibitor that will be taken by mouth.

LTR Pharma has “high confidence” that the results will be a success and wants the product to hit the market in 2025.

Meanwhile, SPONTAN isn’t the only product that could soon challenge Viagra. Late last year, a study found that Botox injections directly into the penis provide “a clear benefit” for men suffering from erectile dysfunction.