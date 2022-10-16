from Giuseppe Spriano

Sixty years ago I suffered a slight nasal fracture which left me with a decent deviation of the septum to the right. Precisely in correspondence with the deviation, crusts have been forming for years which obstruct the nasal cavity, without however causing functional disturbances other than the habit of sniffing due to the dryness of the mucous membrane. If necessary, use gels or ointments based on hyaluronic / tannic acid, or extra virgin olive oil or baby oil. These remedies give me some relief, but they do not solve the problem of scabs and the feeling of dryness. What do you recommend?

He answers Giuseppe SprianoHead of Otolaryngology Unit, Humanitas Institute, Milan (GO TO THE FORUM)

Without prejudice to the need to see the images of a CT scan of the paranasal sinuses and to carry out a nasal endoscopy, essential tests for a correct diagnostic classification, we are probably faced with a stenosis (narrowness) of the respiratory patency from a previous traumatic fracture of the septum, with consequent deviation. In the narrowed nasal cavity the air passes faster drying the mucous membrane and the normal secretion of the mucosa itself congeals into crusts. If the ailments are modest, the remedies are represented by the use of drops based on vegetable oils and washes with salt water, which can also be used several times a day. These have the purpose of softening the crusts and favoring their expulsion. The use of a spa treatments.

Only if the CT scan demonstrates chronic sinusitis resulting from the deviation of the septum, it is advisable to evaluate, with the trusted otolaryngologist, the hypothesis of a surgical correction of the septum and a sinus opening in endoscopic surgery. The operation is performed under general anesthesia, often in day hospital, and consists of reposition the septal cartilage in the correct position. In case of sinusitis, it adds to this the restoration of ventilation in the paranasal sinuses opening, in endoscopic surgery, the communication channels between the sinuses and the nasal cavities.