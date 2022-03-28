Loss or decrease in the sense of smell and taste, headache and rhinorrhea, or the annoying ‘runny nose’. These are just some of the symptoms of nasal polyposis, a chronic inflammatory disease that affects 2 to 4% of adults worldwide and, in many cases, has a heavy impact on the patient’s life, due to related disorders and its recurrence. The condition involves the development of benign growths within the lining of the nasal passages, usually following long-term inflammation, which can be linked to allergies or infections. In many patients, this condition is associated with other diseases, such as asthma. However, it is confirmed as a pathology that is difficult to diagnose due to the ‘non-specific’ symptoms. This is what is reported in an article published on the Aleati per la Salute website (www.alleatiperlasalute.it), the portal dedicated to medical-scientific information created by Novartis.

Unlike what happens with a normal seasonal cold, these ailments are caused by a chronic illness and the patient must therefore live with them for life. Even if the treatments of the pathology have evolved and allow a better management of symptoms, the impact on everyday life remains heavy and conditions existence in several respects. Just think of the strong reduction or even loss of the sense of smell, a phenomenon that negatively affects everyday life. In fact, patients feel deprived of the pleasure of eating and drinking and prisoners of a half-life existence, often also characterized by olfactory memory loss. Furthermore, the cancellation of the pleasure of eating and drinking determines in those suffering from nasal polyposis the renunciation of many opportunities for socializing, such as a dinner out with friends.

A continually dripping nose frequently arouses a patient’s sense of discomfort and embarrassment. Nasal congestion also often causes difficulty in breathing which, in turn, does not allow you to sleep well. Physical suffering, in this vicious circle of repetition of symptoms, therefore affects the quality of life and generates forms of emotional suffering.

Chronicity – we read in the article – is one of the most complex sides to face, because it determines a great sense of frustration due to the frequent alternation of the presence of symptoms, recourse to treatments, temporary relief and reappearance of symptoms.

Another aspect to underline concerns the difficult diagnostic path that in many cases patients with nasal polyposis are forced to face, due to the poor specificity of the symptoms. Having to wait a long time before obtaining a correct diagnosis, between medical consultations and examinations, increases the sense of frustration, as well as postponing the identification and administration of adequate therapy. Despite pharmacological and surgical therapies, nasal polyps tend to recur, generating forms of anxiety and depression.

