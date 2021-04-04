Russian academic Alexander Ginsburg, head of the Russian “Gamalia” Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, announced the start of preclinical tests for a nasal vaccine against the emerging corona virus.

According to the epidemiologist, and according to what was quoted by the Russian media, this vaccine in the form of nasal drops does not cause even slight side effects, and he says, “This is a vaccine for topical use, and it will not even cause a high body temperature.”

He added, “Clinical tests will begin at the end of this year for a new drug to treat Covid-19 that is based on antibodies. Innovators will try to make the price of this drug inexpensive to make it affordable for everyone. It will be given to patients in hospitals and medical clinics.”

“This drug will help patients with severe cases of Covid-19, which are currently ending in their death, and thus the death rate from this disease will be sharply reduced,” Ginsburg explained, in an interview with the Russian “Novosti” news agency.

He added, “In the middle of next 2022, we will be able to conduct the second and third stages of clinical tests.”

Ginsburg indicated that there is nothing to prevent the physiology of vaccinating children who have reached fourteen years of age with the “Sputnik V” vaccine, so experts of the Ministry of Health are studying the issue of adding them to the vaccination program.

According to the Russian epidemiologist, humanity will not overcome the Covid-19 pandemic next fall. But in Russia, its spread will be controlled, thanks to the three vaccines against the coronavirus that are currently used to vaccinate citizens.

It is noteworthy that a Reuters census showed that more than 130.5 million people were infected with the emerging corona virus worldwide, while the total number of deaths resulting from the virus reached two million and 980848.

HIV infections have been recorded in more than 210 countries and regions since the first cases were detected in China in December 2019.