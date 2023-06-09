NASA: Problems with Starship system could delay Artemis 3 lunar mission

Problems with the creation of the Starship reusable transport system, which SpaceX is working on, could lead to delays in the implementation of the Artemis 3 lunar mission, scheduled for the end of 2025. Concerns have been raised by NASA informs spacenews.

NASA is worried about the number of Starship test launches SpaceX is due to conduct, Jim Free, US space agency’s deputy administrator for research systems development, said.

So, each mission of the lunar version of Starship requires the launch of not only the landing module itself, but also several tanker ships. In addition, before the manned flight of the lunar version of Starship, an unmanned landing on the Earth’s natural satellite and testing of the orbital refueling technology must be made.

Related materials:

“They have a significant number of launches ahead of them, and this, of course, makes me worried about the date – December 2025,” the specialist said.

In May, SpaceNews reported that SpaceX’s investment in the Starship reusable transport system would be at least $5 billion by the end of 2023.