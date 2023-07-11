Madrid. NASA plans to use a humanoid robot to develop remote manipulation capabilities in maintaining an offshore unmanned extraction platform.

To this end, the space agency provided a robot Valkyrie to the energy company Woodside Energy based in Perth, Western Australia. It will test the resulting software and provide data and feedback to the US space agency, helping to accelerate the maturation of space robotics technology.

Valkiria will further robotic remote operations capabilities that have the potential to improve the efficiency of Woodside’s remote and offshore operations, while increasing safety for its personnel and the environment. In addition, new capabilities may have mission applications. Sagebrush, from NASA, and other Earth-based robotics targets.

The space agency plans to draw on experience in operating Valkyrie at the Woodside facility to learn how to better design the robots to work in dirty and dangerous conditions, such as those found on the Moon where long-term work is done and the habitats that will be created as part of the future missions of Artemis.

Remotely operated mobile robots on the lunar and martian surface could allow ground operators to perform important activities, even when astronauts are not physically present, NASA said in a statement.

terrestrial applications

These activities include inspecting and maintaining infrastructure and plants that harness resources for production, which will allow astronauts to live off the land. The Woodside tests will also provide valuable data for US agency engineers on the use of advanced robots in similar terrestrial applications.

Valkyrie and other advanced mobile robots can be vital tools in allowing humans to remotely supervise dangerous work and offload boring and repetitive tasks, making it easier for people to work on higher-level issues, including robot deployment and maintenance. .