Next week, NASA will use a reusable spacecraft and a reusable first stage of a launch vehicle for the first time for a manned launch to the International Space Station (ISS). This was announced at a NASA press conference by the head of the manned flight program Katie Luders.

“For the first time, we will be using both a reusable capsule and a reusable first stage,” she said at the launch briefing.

On April 22, Crew Dragon launches to the ISS on the Falcon 9 launch vehicle. It will carry NASA astronauts Robert Kimbrough and Megan MacArthur into orbit, as well as Japanese astronaut Akihiko Hoshide and French astronaut Toma Peske.

Preparations for the launch of Crew Dragon are on track, Luders said. According to her, during the final analysis, only one problem was identified, which experts hope to eliminate before the flight. As told in the company SpaceX, a deviation was revealed in the indicators recorded during the loading of fuel into the rocket.

On March 18, it was reported that NASA and SpaceX signed an agreement to prevent collisions of the agency’s spacecraft with Starlink Internet satellites. The agreement provides for a “deeper” level of coordination, interaction and data exchange. According to the agreements, SpaceX takes on an obligation to ensure the maneuvering of its satellites in the event of a potential rendezvous.