NASA will send nudes into space in order to make contact with aliensalthough not of the type that you imagine, but in the form of schematics that will give information to possible forms of intelligent life.

The project called Beacon in the Galaxyintends to launch a pixel scheme that portrays the female and male anatomy, as well as messages written in binary code and a representation of the DNA chain of humans.

Along with these data it is also intended to include information on the biochemical composition of life on Earth, the position of the solar system in the Milky Way and in relation to known globular clusters, as well as digitized representations of the solar system and the Earth’s surface.

This is part of the scheme that is intended to be launched. Image: NASA.

As you can see, NASA will send nudes into space and a lot of informationall in binary code, because scientists consider it to be a language that can be deciphered by intelligent life.

It is necessary to point out that this project is still in the approval process by the United States government, so it does not yet have the green light.

NASA will send new nudes to space, but they are not the first

In 1972 the probe was launched Pioneer 10which included a gold anodized aluminum plate with two human silhouettes, as well as a diagram with the location of the Earth and information about our solar system.

A lot of information had already been sent. Image: Wikipedia.

A similar plaque was sent into space a year later with the Pioneer 11 probewhich had the same data about our race.

Of course there is no lack of fears about the possible implications of contact with another civilization, but it could be many years before we find out if it is good or not.

