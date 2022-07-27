NASA will launch two more mini-helicopters to Mars as part of the project to bring rocks and Martian soil samples back to Earth.

Under the plan announced Wednesday, the space agency’s Perseverance rover will do double duty, transporting the samples to the rocket, which will take them off the Red Planet within a decade.

Perseverance has already collected 11 samples and is expected to drill more rocks. The most recent sample, a sedimentary rock, holds the most promise for possible evidence of ancient Martian life, said Meenakshi Wadhwa of Arizona State University, lead scientist on the recovery project.

There’s “a diversity of materials already in the bag, so to speak, and we’re really excited about the potential to bring them here,” he said.

If Perseverance breaks down, the two helicopters being built for launch later this decade would carry the samples to the rocket instead.

The helicopters will be built on NASA’s successful Ingenuity, which has made 29 flights since landing Perseverance on Mars last year. The helicopter only weighs 1.8 kilograms (4 pounds). The new versions would have wheels and arms to hold things.

NASA officials said Perseverance’s impressive performance on Mars led them to scrap their plan to launch a separate rover that would also pick up objects.

Jeff Gramling, director of NASA’s Mars Sample Return Program, said the revised route forward is easier. Each helicopter will be designed to lift one sample tube at a time, making many round trips.

“We are confident that we can count on the Perseverance to bring the samples and we have added the helicopters to be a backup if necessary,” said Gramling.

NASA is collaborating with the European Space Agency on the recovery mission. If all goes according to plan, up to 30 samples could leave Mars in 2031 and reach Earth in 2033. Laboratory analysis is required to see if any of them contain signs of microbial life that may have existed on Mars billions of years ago. years, when water flowed across the planet.

As for the ExoMars rover, which is on the ground, it can’t be retrofitted to help retrieve these samples, said David Parker, director of human and robotics exploration at the European Space Agency. He was sent back to storage after Russia and Europe cut ties with the project due to the war in Ukraine. The Kremlin was supposed to provide the rocket for the trip.

A decision on when the rover can be sent to Mars later this decade won’t be made until the end of the year, Parker said.