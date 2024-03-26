The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is preparing for an astronomical event of great relevance: the total solar eclipse that will occur next April. In this event, the US space agency is scheduled to carry out a rocket launch with the aim of studying the effects of the decrease in sunlight in the Earth's atmosphere.

This project, called “Atmospheric Disturbances around the Eclipse Path“(Apep), represents a significant effort in the scientific investigation of atmospheric behavior during unique astronomical events.

The rockets will be launched from the Wallops flight facility of NASA, located in Virginia. This mission will be led by engineering physics professor Aroh Barjatya, who leads the Space and Atmospheric Instrumentation Laboratory at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Florida. The initiative seeks to take advantage of the total solar eclipse as a unique opportunity to study how the Earth's atmosphere responds to the temporary decrease in sunlight caused by the Moon's shadow.

The main objective of these rocket launches is collect data about the Earth's ionosphere, a crucial region that extends between 90 and 500 kilometers above the Earth's surface. The ionosphere plays a fundamental role in the reflection and refraction of radio signals, as well as in satellite communications. During a total solar eclipse, the ionosphere experiences significant changes in its temperature and density, which can affect radio communications and generate large-scale atmospheric disturbances.

The Apep project rockets will be launched 45 minutes before, during and 45 minutes after the moment of maximum occultation of the sun during the eclipse. This launch window will provide crucial data on how the ionosphere responds to the sudden disappearance of sunlight and its subsequent reappearance. Instruments aboard the rockets will measure the density of charged and neutral particles, as well as the electric and magnetic fields generated in the ionosphere during the eclipse.

Why will they be released? NASA's goal

The results of this research will provide valuable information to improve the understanding and prediction of atmospheric perturbations during astronomical events such as solar eclipses. The collection of precise data about the ionosphere during a total solar eclipse It is essential to develop more accurate and effective models that help mitigate potential impacts on communications and navigation technologies.

The main objective is to collect data on the Earth's ionosphere, especially its temperature, density and composition, to improve the understanding and prediction of atmospheric disturbances during solar eclipses. Photo: Archive.

Each rocket will be equipped with specialized measuring instruments, designed to collect detailed data about the ionosphere during the solar eclipse. These instruments, the size of a two-liter soda bottlewill allow obtaining precise measurements of the temperature, density and composition of the ionosphere at different altitudes.

In addition, the rockets are expected to reach a maximum altitude of 420 kilometers, which will allow data to be obtained on a wide range of atmospheric conditions during the eclipse.

Project Apep rocket launches will be streamed live on NASA's official Wallops YouTube page, as well as on the agency's official total solar eclipse broadcast. This event represents a unique opportunity for the scientific community to study the effects of solar eclipses on Earth's atmosphere and improve our understanding of these astronomical phenomena.