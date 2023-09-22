Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/21/2023 – 15:32

The first asteroid sample collected in space by the United States Aerospace Agency (Nasa) will arrive on Earth on Sunday, the 24th. The landing, according to NASA, will be closely monitored by the agency, with live coverage. Click here to watch.

“The landing of the OSIRIS-REx (Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification and Security – Regolith Explorer) spacecraft capsule with samples from the asteroid called Bennu will begin at 10 am EDT (11 am, Brasília time) and will air on TV NASA, on the NASA app and on the agency’s website.”

+ Russia’s mission to the Moon left a crater 10 meters in diameter, NASA images suggest

A press conference will then be held when the sample capsule arrives in a room at the military training camp.

“To successfully deliver a sample from the near-Earth asteroid Bennu, spacecraft operators need to ensure that OSIRIS-REx travels at the correct speed and direction to release the sample capsule into the atmosphere, landing it at the OSIRIS-REx testing and training site. U.S. Department of Defense in Utah,” NASA said.

According to the agency, mission leadership will discuss the results of the spacecraft’s final trajectory maneuvers and expectations for the capsule’s entry, descent and landing, as well as plans for recovery operations in the western Utah desert.

OSIRIS-REx is the third mission in NASA’s New Frontiers Program, managed by NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, for the agency’s Science Mission Directorate in Washington.

“When it arrives, the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft will release the capsule with the asteroid sample for a safe landing in the Utah desert. Bennu’s pristine material – rocks and dust collected from the asteroid’s surface in 2020 – will offer generations of scientists a window into the time when the Sun and planets were forming about 4.5 billion years ago,” adds the NASA.