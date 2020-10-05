The US space agency NASA has discovered an asteroid that is moving towards the Earth. The name of this asteroid is 2020 RK2 which will enter the Earth’s orbit on October 7. This asteroid was first noticed by scientists in the month of September. NASA has said that this asteroid will not cause any harm to the Earth, yet scientists are keeping a close watch on its movement.NASA said that the Asteroid 2020 RK2 is coming towards the Earth at a speed of 24046 km per hour. It is estimated that the diameter of this asteroid can be between 36 and 81 meters, while the width can be from 118 to 265 feet. There is a Boeing 737 passenger aircraft of this length.

Will not be seen from the earth

This asteroid will not be visible from the earth. NASA said that according to Eastern Standard Time this asteroid will pass very close to the Earth at 1.12 pm and UK time at 6.12 pm. NASA has estimated that this asteroid will travel 2,378,482 miles from Earth.

NASA’s eye for next 100 years

NASA’s Sentry System already monitors such threats. There are currently 22 such asteroids that have little chance of hitting the Earth for the next 100 years. The first and largest Asteroid 29075 (1950 DA) in this list which is not going to come till 2880. Its size is also three times that of the Empire State Building of America and it was believed to be the most likely to hit the Earth at one time.

This asteroid can hit the earth

The 2018 VP1 name Asteroid is expected to hit the Earth between 2020-2025 but it is just 7 feet wide. A larger 177 feet Asteroid 2005 ED224 can hit the Earth between the years 2023-2064.



So what are Asteroids?

Asteroids are rocks that revolve around the sun like a planet, but are much smaller than planets in size. Most of the asteroids in our solar system are found in the asteroid belt orbiting Mars and Jupiter ie Mars and Jupiter. Apart from this, they rotate in the orbit of other planets and revolve around the sun along with the planet. About 4.5 billion years ago, when our solar system was formed, the clouds of gas and dust that could not take the shape of a planet and were left behind, were transformed into these rocks. This is the reason that their shape is not as round as that of the planets. No two asteroids are alike. You must have heard many times that an asteroid as big as Everest is going to pass near the Earth, then an asteroid of football size is going to come. There are many asteroids in the universe that have a diameter of hundreds of miles and are mostly equal to a small stone.