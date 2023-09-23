The OSIRIS-REx mission, a company sponsored by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) of the United States, is scheduled to complete its successful expedition next Sunday, September 24, transporting with it a valuable cargo: an unprecedented sample of the asteroid Bennu.

These samples are crucial to understanding the evolution of the solar system and will be analyzed for simple molecules, such as amino acids. After the recovery of the capsule, the ship Osiris-Rex will continue its mission observing the asteroid Apophisdepending on the success of the sample recovery operation.

Date and time of return

The long-awaited OSIRIS-REx sample return capsule is scheduled to land in the western desert of Utah, United States, at a location specifically designated for this purpose. The date set for this momentous arrival on our planet is Sunday, September 24.

Landing is scheduled to take place at 08:55 hours (Central Mexico time), an event that will be of great interest to the scientific community and the general public.

Where to watch the return of the Osiris REx Mission live

For those who wish to follow the return of OSIRIS-REx in real time, NASA offers multiple viewing options. The event will be available on the NASA TV YouTube channelhe official NASA website (NASA.gov)the official application of NASA and its respective social networks under the tag @NASA.

These platforms will provide detailed, live coverage of the return of the sample capsule, allowing the public to stay informed about each phase of the operation.

Johnson Space Center will carry out analysis of the asteroid Bennu

After its successful landing, the sample collected by OSIRIS-REx will be transported to NASA’s Johnson Space Center. At this center, a comprehensive analysis will be carried out that is estimated to last two years. Conducting these studies is crucial to better understand the composition and secrets of the asteroid Bennu.

NASA plans to share the results obtained from this mission globally, approximately six months after the return of OSIRIS-REx. More than 200 scientists belonging to 35 different institutions will be beneficiaries of these valuable samples.

Additionally, as part of an international collaborative effort, NASA intends to share 0.5% of the sample with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA).

OSIRIS-APEX will be NASA’s next mission to an asteroid

Following its triumphant return, OSIRIS-REx prepares for an exciting new mission: exploring the asteroid Apophis. This future expedition, known as OSIRIS-APEX, is scheduled for 2029.

It represents a significant milestone in space exploration and in collaboration between nations in the research and study of asteroids.

Osiris REx Mission Achievement

The OSIRIS-REx mission has transcendental value, since It constitutes the first attempt by the United States to collect material from an asteroid. This ambitious project will provide valuable information about the formation of the solar system approximately 4.5 billion years ago.

The sample collected is estimated to weigh approximately 250 grams, making it the largest asteroid sample ever brought to Earth. This achievement opens new doors in space exploration and contributes significantly to the advancement of scientific knowledge about our solar system and its history.

History and danger of the asteroid Bennu

The asteroid Bennu, discovered in 1999, has attracted attention due to its history and potential danger. Named in reference to the mythological Egyptian bird, Bennu is a carbonaceous asteroid about 490 meters in diameter. Its near-Earth orbit has led to it being classified as a potentially dangerous objectwhich means that there is a small probability of collision in the future.

Although the probabilities of impact in the coming decades are low, its study is essential to better understand the evolution of the solar system and develop risk mitigation strategies in case its trajectory were to represent a real threat to our planet.