A few weeks ago, with the earthquakes and micro-seisms that were recorded in central and southern states of Mexico, experts pointed out that, despite years of study of these phenomena, there are still many unknowns to be resolved. Now what can you expect from the Moonif we do not live in it?

Despite the fact that humanity still has a lot to learn and study about the Earth, and progresses slowly in the investigations of the natural satellite of our planet, it can be said that, to date, progress has been made on the knowledge of this .

Even recently, what the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) once said about the composition of the interior of the Moon.

And it is that, after carrying out an investigation about the internal composition of the natural satellite of the Earth, the US space agency discovered that it has a solid iron core.

After years of these first statements by NASA about the interior of the Moon, researchers from the University of the Côte d’Azur and the Institute of Celestic Mechanics and Calculation of Ephemeris (IMMCCE) of France corroborated the evidence of the analyzes carried out in 2011 by the US space agency.

It was more than a decade ago when NASA made use of the material provided by the Apollo 11 programthe first manned trip to the satellite, to verify that the Moon has a solid inner core, Estimating that the approximate radius is 240 kilometers. However, scientists indicated that the lunar core is 500 kilometers in diameter..

And it is that, by means of geological information obtained by the NASA Apollo program, the researchers were able to develop a computer model that allowed the creation of the inner potential of the Moon.

The experts also stressed that, according to their calculations, the The density of the core of the Moon is similar to that of the Earth, being 7,822 kilos per cubic meter, being composed entirely of iron. Likewise, the lunar outer core, which covers the inner one, has a radius of 362 kilometers.