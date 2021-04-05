A huge and dangerous asteroid the size of the Leaning Tower of Pisa from Italy will pass very close to Earth this week, warn NASA astronomers.

The space rock is estimated to have a size of 60 meters in diameter. In addition, experts explain, travel to dizzying speed of 3.7 kilometers per second, just over 10 times faster than the speed of sound.

According to the forecasts of scientists from the US space agency, the huge celestial body will pass through our planet at a distance of 5,200,000 km.

On the other hand, in a very active 2021 in terms of phenomena such as was also the last year, NASA officials specified that they expect the asteroid to pass the Tuesday, April 6.

God of chaos

The news comes several days after astronomers at the space agency revealed that there is no possibility that the vast asteroid Apophis, named after the God of Chaos, will collide with Earth in 2068.

This gigantic body, first seen in 2004, showed signs before. of Yarkovsky’s acceleration, which scientists say could put Apophis’s body on a collision course with our planet, points out Sputnik News.

Image of a fireball recorded from Earth. Photo: Twitter

However, now scientists say that the asteroid does not show any risk of impact, at least for the next 100 years.

The most impressive of 2021

NASA had recently also warned about the asteroid 2001 FO32, which can reach 1.7 kilometers in diameter, and is comparable to the Golden Gate Bridge.

This huge body was considered the most imposing of 2021. Specialists revealed that it was traveling at about 123,887 kilometers per hour or 34.4 km per second, relative to the Earth.

A comparison of the size of the mighty asteroid 231937 or 2001 FO32. Chart Metro.uk

The scheduled date that people were encouraged to see him was the last Sunday, March 21, when it approached Earth.