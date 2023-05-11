NASA issued an alert about the approach of the asteroid 2023 CL3 which is expected to pass close to the Land during the last days of May.

With a size more than twice that of the Statue of Liberty, some experts believe that its possible impact could be catastrophic, and the Earth is not prepared to defend itself against such events.

NASA has included the asteroid on its list of near-Earth space objects to be studied, and has stressed the importance of constant monitoring of space rocks in the asteroid mass.

The space agency has also recognized the need to improve defense methods against potentially dangerous asteroids.

On May 24, the asteroid is expected to pass at a distance of 7.2 million kilometers from Earth and at high speed.

Although some experts have raised concerns about Earth’s unpreparedness to deal with an impact from an object of this size, NASA is investigating various methods of defense and launched its double asteroid redirection test mission last year.

This experiment, called Dimorphos, has shown that NASA has the ability to alert the orbit of asteroids and improve defense against these cosmic events.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has also expressed concern about the situation through his Twitter account.

Musk has drawn attention to the need to develop more effective defense methods and has highlighted the importance of continuing to research and develop new technologies to protect the planet from asteroids.

The importance of developing defense methods against potentially dangerous asteroids

Asteroids are celestial bodies that orbit the Sun and often pass close to Earth. Some of them can be potentially dangerous due to their size and trajectory.

Although most asteroids break up upon entering Earth’s atmosphere, those large enough can cause significant damage to Earth.

Therefore, it is important to develop effective defense methods against potentially dangerous asteroids.

NASA is currently investigating several methods, including deflecting asteroids through kinetic impacts or using nuclear explosions.

NASA’s double asteroid redirection test mission, called Dimorphos, is one example of these initiatives. The objective of this mission is to demonstrate that asteroids can be deflected from their course by the impact of a spacecraft.

If this technique proves effective, it could be used to deflect the trajectory of potentially dangerous asteroids.