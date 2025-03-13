A total eclipse like the one who will live the Moon Friday morning, in which It will be dyed Red, “you can’t see again Until 2048“, As Yasmina Martos, scientist from the US Space Agency, explained (POT), In an interview.

Martos, a planetary scientist of the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center, explained that this phenomenon occurs because the sun, the earth and the moon are aligned so that The satellite goes through the shadow complete of our planet.

As clarified, an alignment of this type “It happens every six months”but the fact that the orbit of our satellite is inclined makes partial eclipses, not like the one that will happen tonight. When it comes to a complete one, in addition, another astronomical phenomenon known as the ‘Blood Moon’ is given.

“As the eclipse begins and the moon begins to go through the shadow of the earth, will begin to become orange until it becomes reddish. That is because the light that comes from the sun passes through the atmosphere of the earth as if it were a halo and the length of the light that passes is the red one and it is the one that reaches the moon, “Martos said.

In the case in which this phenomenon could be seen from our satellite would be “how to see All sunrises and sunsets of the earth at the same time, “he said. This event, which will be seen fundamentally from America, will begin on Friday’s midnight and will reach” its maximum about 3.00 hours “(08.00 Spanish peninsular time), although in total it will last about six hours.

This eclipse is even more special for NASA scientists because the date on which it will occur (March 14) It’s Pi Day (3,14), the mathematical equation that is used in many scientific fields and that in this case helps astronomers calculate which part of the moon will be covered by the shadow of the earth.

“It is very complicated that it coincides with this day. Pi is a very important number not only for mathematics, but for all science. It is quite spectacular“He said about the coincidence. For Martos this eclipse, beyond its spectacularity, is a job opportunity, because it is involved in one of the instruments of Blue Ghost, NASA’s mission on the moon that landed there on March 2.

This ship is part of the Artemis program, which seeks to bring humans back to the satellite, and this time will study data from the before, the during and after of the eclipse to continue knowing the secrets of the moon.

“We are checking that it is not easy to land on the Moon. It is necessary to know What are the surface conditions In detail before sending astronauts to certain points of the moon, “he said. Beyond Eclipse himself, this Thursday night will also be an opportunity to see Jupiter and Mars” perfectly “by eye, although it has nothing to do with the alignment, he nuanced.

Next year it is expected that there will be another total eclipse, but in this case It will be solar And you can contemplate better from Europe. “When there is a solar eclipse, the moon is between the sun and the earth, then our planet passes through the shadow. If you see a total solar eclipse it is like seeing the shadow of the moon coming on the ground,” he said.