The risk of a blackout of televisions, radios and cell phones is real. The cause? A solar stormThe alarm was raised by NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory, which last Sunday detected a plasma eruption on the sun’s surface. When will it arrive? According to the forecast by Friday. It is important to clarify from the outset that this is not a blackout that will affect all devices, but could only affect those that use satellite communication.

What’s happening on the Sun?

Solar storms are caused by the Sun’s activity, specifically coronal mass ejections and solar flares. These produce particles that can quickly reach the Earth and interact with its magnetic field..





What are the risks?

The possible risks of this phenomenon are various. First of all, it is very likely that electrical blackouts will occur: storms can disturb satellite and radio communications, affecting maritime and air operations. GPS systems may also have moments of blackout or inaccuracy. As written above, televisions and cell phones, which use satellite technologies, are also at risk. On this issue today the American government agency Noaa (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) has also launched an alert in the United States.