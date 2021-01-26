Three large asteroids will fly past the Earth by the end of the week. About this on Tuesday, January 26, reported Center for the Study of Near-Earth Objects NASA.

So, according to widespread information, on January 28, an asteroid 2021 BZ will fly past the planet at a distance equal to 5.5 distances from the Earth to the Moon (approximately 2.2 million km). Its dimensions are estimated from 29 to 65 m and it will approach the planet as close as possible at 7.12 Moscow time.

On Friday, January 29, an even larger asteroid 2021 AG7 will fly past Earth. Experts estimate its size at 47 to 110 m and it will approach the planet at 11.50 Moscow time at a distance 11 times the distance from the Earth to the Moon.

On the same day, an asteroid 2021 AF7 with dimensions ranging from 24 to 53 m will fly at an even greater distance from the Earth.

At the same time, NASA noted that on Tuesday two asteroids – 2021 AL and 2021 BD3 – have already flown past the Earth at a distance of about 10 distances to the Moon.

On January 3, scientists warned about the approach to Earth of a potentially dangerous “twin” of the Chelyabinsk meteorite. The asteroid 2020 YA1 is comparable in size to a five-story building. Scientists predicted that the object should have rushed at a distance of about 150 thousand km from the Earth at a speed of 3.7 km / s.