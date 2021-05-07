ofInes Alberti shut down

SpaceX, a company founded by Elon Musk, is supposed to support NASA on a mission: It is about nothing less than the birth of the universe.

Washington – Nasa wants to research the creation of the universe – and has the space company for that SpaceX* of Elon Musk* commissioned to shoot the corresponding device into space. The authority announced. The mission involved is called Spherex. That stands for the cumbersome title “Spectro-Photometer for the History of the Universe, Epoch of Reionization, and Ices Explorer” – so it should be about the history of the universe, the epoch of reionization and ice. A special light meter (spectrophotometer) is supposed to get to the bottom of questions.

In the Spherex mission, which is scheduled to run for two years, the sky is to be patterned in near infrared light. “This, even if not visible to the human eye, serves as a powerful tool to answer cosmic questions about the birth of the universe and the subsequent evolution of galaxies,” writes the US space agency Nasa in one Press release to the mission.

SpaceX is supposed to help Nasa to explore the history of the universe

The mission is also to look for water and organic molecules – “Basic requirements for life as we know it – in regions where stars are born from gas and dust, known as star cradles,” it says. Disks surrounding stars should also be looked for, as new planets could be formed there. Astronomers want to collect data on over 300 million galaxies and more than 100 million stars in the Milky Way.

Nasa puts the cost of the mission including the performance of SpaceX at 98.8 million US dollars (almost 82 million euros). In June 2024, a Falcon 9 rocket from SpaceX is scheduled to launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.

Nasa already works with SpaceX on a number of occasions

The mission “delivers an unprecedented galactic map that contains ‘fingerprints’ of the first moments in the history of the universe,” announced NASA’s science director Thomas Zurbuchen in 2019, according to Business Insider.

NASA is also working with Tech pioneer Elon Musk’s SpaceX company on other projects: For example, a SpaceX space capsule recently brought four astronauts in from the ISS back to Earth*. Another four-person crew is brought to the ISS in another capsule. In addition, SpaceX received the coveted NASA contract to build the lander for the next mission, in which people are to land on the moon. *fr.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.