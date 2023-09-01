From London to New York in two hours – even with a long bridge and a Bugatti Chiron Super Sport you can’t beat that. Only the refueling breaks in between would take longer together. NASA is now investigating whether it is possible to build a passenger plane that can fly at Mach 4. That is twice as fast as the Concorde (pictured above) made.

Mach 4 is about 4,900 km/h about ten times faster than a Chiron Super Sport 300+ or ​​122 times faster than an average passenger car in reverse. Most normal passenger planes reach just under 1,000 km/h. According to NASA, there are about fifty routes whose travel time can be significantly reduced with a Mach 4 airliner.

Mach 4 is often not allowed over land

Flying at supersonic speeds is prohibited over the United States and over many other countries. That is why NASA mainly looks at transatlantic flights, ie over sea. NASA has commissioned two teams to conduct 12-month research into a passenger jet capable of reaching Mach 4.

Boeing and Northrop Grumman Aeronautics Systems both lead their own multi-company teams. Both teams are mapping out a possible route on how supersonic passenger flights can be possible again. They are conducting research into the engines, but also into the use of materials for such an aircraft. They will also present concept aircraft.

When the plans and concepts of both teams are received, NASA will see if they want to go through with the plan. In addition, NASA itself is working on the X-59. This is a very quiet supersonic aircraft. With this, NASA wants to collect data to see if they can make it possible to fly above land at supersonic speeds. Interesting developments…