NASA is adopting advanced technologies to help firefighters manage wildfires without disruption. As wildfires become more frequent and severe in California and other parts of the United States, the space agency is using a vast collection of ground-based data to help fire management agencies predict and manage these environmental disasters.

How NASA Helps Fight Wildfires

Fundamental to this process is the use of data collected by Landsat satelliteswhich capture detailed images of the Earth’s surface. This data not only maps the landscape, but also estimates surface temperatures and measures natural materials that can fuel fires, such as dense vegetation.

Christopher Pottera research scientist at the NASA Ames explains: “We have a 40-year archive of satellite imagery data, which gives us an extremely rich data set to build predictive models.” These models allow fire management agencies to make more accurate forecasts, improving efficiency in fight against fires.

Cutting-edge technologies to improve safety

In this context, artificial intelligence and drones are being adopted to increase the safety and effectiveness of rescuers’ interventions. California Air National Watch uses drones to track the progression of fires and acquire real-time images of the affected areas. In addition, advanced software allows them to predict the movements of the fire several days in advance.

One of startup most innovative in this field is AI Planwhich uses smart cameras and algorithms to detect fires early, sending timely alerts to customers, such as utility companies.

Predicting and mitigating fire damage

The projections made through predictive models of the NASA are crucial not only for fighting fires, but also for predicting and mitigating the resulting damage. For example, in the East Bay Hills of the San Francisco Bay Area, the NASA can estimate the size of the areas and homes at risk, as well as the volume of pollutants that could be emitted.

To further improve wildfire response, NASA is developing airspace management technologies to help drone pilots and operational agencies. These technologies are part of the Advanced Capabilities for Emergency Response Operations (ACERO) project, which also includes the development of mobile air traffic management kits.

Kathryn Chapman, researcher at NASA Ames, notes that most communications during wildfires are done over radio, often in areas without cell service. “With these new technologies, we have the opportunity to bridge that gap, providing responders with the tools to respond more quickly and accurately,” he says. Chapman.

Thanks to the commitment of the NASA and its innovative use of satellite data and new technologies, fire prevention and response efforts in the driest areas of the United States now have more effective tools and better coordination. These advances are critical in the fight against increasingly frequent and devastating natural disasters.

What do you think about these new technologies? Can they really make a difference in fighting fires?