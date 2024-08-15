NASA said on Wednesday that a final decision on when and how Barry Wilmore and Sunita Williams will return to Earth will not be made until the end of next week at the earliest, if not the week after, announcing that there are currently two options for the possible return of the two American astronauts, who were supposed to remain aboard the International Space Station for only one week since last June, according to international media.

NASA explained in a press conference that the first option includes their return aboard the Starliner, but the spacecraft needs repairs after it encountered engine problems and a helium gas leak upon arrival.

Another option is to return Starliner to Earth without a crew, but that would require extensive software reconfiguration, and two of the four astronauts who were scheduled to fly to the International Space Station on SpaceX’s Crew 9 mission in September would have to be postponed to make room for Wilmore and Williams to return to Earth with that crew when their mission ends in February.

It is worth noting that “Starliner” is a partially reusable spacecraft consisting of a capsule about 3 meters high for the crew and a service module.

After years of delays, the spacecraft launched on its first crewed test flight from Cape Canaveral Space Center in Florida in early June.

The plan is for Starliner to become an alternative to SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft for transporting astronauts to the International Space Station.