NASA and Texas-based company Axiom Space have unveiled a new spacesuit design — and it could be those same suits that will eventually be worn by the first woman and person of color to walk on the moon.

The spacesuits unveiled by Axiom Space at Space Center Houston on Wednesday are prototypes, though the company says it will deliver spacesuits that can be used for astronaut training later in the summer. The company won a contract last year to produce the suits for NASA.

The new design, which appeared black with blue and orange accents for the unveiling, appeared to take on a very different aesthetic from the puffy white suits worn by 20th-century moonwalkers. However, Axiom Space noted in a press release that its costumes are covered with an extra layer – with the company’s colors and logo – for display purposes.

Actual spacesuits worn by astronauts must be white “to reflect heat and protect astronauts from extremely high temperatures,” according to the statement.

“We haven’t had a new suit since the suits we designed for the Space Shuttle, and those suits are currently in use on the space station,” said Vanessa Wyche, director of NASA’s Johnson Space Center. “So for 40 years we used the same suit based on this technology. And today, Axiom will innovate. We will provide (access to) all of our facilities and will work together to make sure we have a safe suit that works and everything our astronauts use to do surface operations.”

The suits will play a crucial role in NASA’s Artemis program, which seeks to return astronauts to the lunar surface later this decade in a mission dubbed Artemis III. After astronauts land at the lunar south pole, the spacesuits will serve as mobile life support, allowing them to explore the lunar terrain on foot.

“NASA’s partnership with Axiom is critical to landing astronauts on the Moon and continuing American leadership in space,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said in a statement. “Building on NASA’s years of research and experience, Axiom’s next-generation spacesuits will not only enable the first woman to walk on the Moon, but will also open up opportunities for more people to explore and conduct science on the Moon than ever before. Our partnership is investing in America, supporting America’s workers, and demonstrating another example of America’s technical ingenuity that will position NASA and the commercial space industry to compete – and win – in the 21st century.”

The design of the spacesuits borrows from NASA’s own research. The space agency previously revealed a prototype design for lunar spacesuits in 2019, called xEMU.

“Leveraging NASA’s Exploration Extravehicular Mobility Unit (xEMU) spacesuit design, the Axiom Spacesuits are built to provide greater flexibility, greater protection to withstand the harsh environment, and specialized tools to meet exploration needs and expand scientific opportunities. ”, said the company in a news release. release. “Using innovative technologies, the new spacesuit will allow exploration of more of the lunar surface than ever before.”

The new suit allows for more range of motion and flexibility and its design can accommodate at least 90% of the US male and female population, according to NASA. Axiom Space will develop, certify and produce the spacesuits, and the company will “test the suit in a space environment prior to the mission.”

The suit’s features include an HD video camera and a light strip mounted on the helmet’s visor. The light strip will provide astronauts with better visibility while working in the permanently shadowed regions of the lunar south pole or taking spacewalks, said Russell Ralston, deputy program manager at Axiom Space.

A double-hinged hatch located on the back of the suit allows astronauts to enter the spacesuit first, then slide into it, and a backpack provides the portable life-support system. The boots have been reinforced with extra insulation to keep the astronauts’ feet warm as they work in the icy regions of the moon that never see sunlight.

“This is a great example of what innovation can do,” said Peggy Whitson, a retired NASA astronaut and current Axiom astronaut. “This will be a much more flexible suit and the range of motion will really improve astronauts’ ability to perform all of the tasks that they will be doing while exploring the lunar surface and eventually on Mars.”

Whitson, who holds the record among Americans and women for spending the most time in space — a total of 665 days — is Axiom’s director of human spaceflight and is due to launch Axiom’s Ax-2 to the International Space Station in May.

The development of new spacesuits capable of keeping astronauts alive on the Moon has been a years-long effort by NASA. At one point in 2021, the space agency’s inspector general, Paul Martin, warned that significant delays in realizing new spacesuits would nullify NASA’s goal of landing humans on the moon by 2024. before 2025.

Martin concluded at the time that the lawsuits were “years away from completion” and would cost more than $1 billion.

Then, NASA announced that it would allow the private sector to take over production of the spacesuits, and the space agency selected Axiom Space as a contractor in September 2022. The deal, known as the NASA xEVAS contract, was valued at up to $3.5 billion.

“We are continuing NASA’s legacy by designing an advanced spacesuit that will allow astronauts to operate safely and efficiently on the Moon,” said Axiom Space CEO Mike Suffredini, who previously worked at NASA for more than 30 years, in a communicated. “Axiom Space’s Artemis III spacesuit will be ready to tackle the complex challenges of the lunar south pole and help increase our understanding of the Moon in order to enable a long-term presence there.”

Suffredini served as NASA’s International Space Station Program Manager from 2005 to 2015.