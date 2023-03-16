The large, puffy white suits worn by astronaut Neil Armstrong and his colleagues on their trip to the moon as part of the Apollo program half a century ago have become obsolete. Modern astronaut clothing requires body-contouring designs that fit both men and women.
And the US Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) unveiled the first model of a newly designed space suit, specifically for the first mission of astronauts who are expected to go to the moon in the next few years.
The latest moon suit design was shown at Johnson Space Center in Houston, USA, at an event for media and students hosted by Texas-based Axiom Space, which was commissioned by NASA to make the suits for astronauts participating in the Artemis programme, the successor to the Apollo moon missions.
In December, the Artemis 1 mission, the first launch of NASA’s powerful new rocket and newly built Orion spacecraft, ended successfully in an uncrewed test flight that circled the moon and returned.
NASA and the Canadian Space Agency intend to announce on April 3 the four astronauts selected for the Artemis 2 mission, which will launch soon, perhaps next year, and will also be a mission to orbit the moon and then return to Earth.
If successful, that flight would pave the way for the Artemis 3 mission, which will land astronauts on the lunar surface and be the first-ever trip to its south pole, and is scheduled to launch later this decade. She will also be the first to send a woman to walk on the moon.
NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said the new astronaut suits “will provide opportunities for more people to explore and conduct scientific studies on the lunar surface than ever before.”
The new suits, which will be worn by the astronauts of the Artemis mission, will look very different from the previous thick suits.
The new suits are modern, more streamlined and more flexible than those worn by the astronauts in the Apollo missions, and allow more room for movement and vary in size.
