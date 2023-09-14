Washington. NASA announced this Thursday the appointment of a new director of research into what the government calls “unidentified anomalous phenomena” (FANI), while a group of experts urged the US space agency to gather more information about what are commonly called UFOs.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson made the announcement after a committee issued a report calling on the agency to do more to collect information on FANIs and play a larger role in helping the Pentagon detect them.

NASA said the new FANI research director will be responsible for “centralizing communications, resources, and data analysis capabilities to establish a robust database for evaluation of future FANIs.”

The NASA panel, made up of experts in scientific fields ranging from physics to astrobiology, issued the report after holding its first public meeting in June.

In recent years, the United States government has repeatedly revealed the information it has collected on a topic that was once the subject of virtual official silence.

The new report called FANI “one of our planet’s greatest mysteries.”

“Objects in our skies that cannot be identified as balloons, airplanes, or known natural phenomena have been observed around the world, but high-quality observations are few. The nature of science is to explore the unknown, and data is the language that scientists use to unlock the secrets of our universe,” the report stated.