Speed ​​has always been one of the great obsessions of human beings, proof of this is the object created by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) that has achieved reach the speed closest to the speed of lightalthough we tell you once and for all that it is not on Earth, but very close to the Sun.

We are clear that speeding on the ground can often be quite risky to the point of being one of the leading causes of death in car accidents.

However, this has not prevented human beings from seeking more and more speed in other types of transport. This is how the propulsion vehicle was achieved ThrustSSCwhich managed to go beyond the thousand 200 kilometers per hour.

Going to heaven, the development and operation of the experimental X-15 aircraft of the United States Army, which managed to go beyond 7 thousand kilometers per hour with a pilot on board.

However, as we mentioned at the beginning, the speed on Earth is not always something advantageous, which is why the true speed has been found outside the Earth’s atmosphere.

It is in this way that the The fastest speed achieved by a human being aboard a spacecraft was during the return to Earth of the Apollo 10 mission. of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

During the return of the manned spacecraft of the US space agency, the vehicle managed to move slowly more than 11 kilometers per second or almost 40 thousand kilometers per hour.

Carried out in 1969, the Apollo 10 mission was the fourth manned mission of the Apollo Program. This mission was key, since it made it possible to practice and perfect the techniques necessary to carry out the first manned landing on the Moon, which would be achieved with the Apollo mission that same year.

NASA’s Apollo 10 mission was crewed by Commander Thomas Stafford; lunar pilot Eugene Cernan, and command module pilot John Young. During the mission, the astronauts did not land on the surface, although they were able to study the lunar terrain.

With everything, and despite how important Apollo 10 was at the time, we must remember that there are other unmanned missions that have reached much higher speeds, such as probes on their way to the interstellar medium. These are Voyager 1 and 2 probes, Pioneer 10 and 11 and New Horizons.

All these probes used gravity assists from Jupiter in order to exceed the escape velocity of the Sun and, with it, to be able to go to the confines of the solar system. It highlights that Voyager 1 travels at almost 17 kilometers per second.

However, to date, The object created by humanity that has achieved the maximum operational speed is the Parker solar probe, which at the end of 2021 approached the sun at a speed of 587 thousand kilometers per hour, or what is the same, 163 kilometers per hour. second, it is as if traveling from Madrid to Barcelona, ​​Spain, in just 3 seconds.

It is worth mentioning that the Parker probe, which was launched on August 12, 2018, was developed by NASA to be able to analyze the Sun’s atmosphere, with the purpose of getting as close as possible to the Sun to study its corona.