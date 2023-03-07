In recent months and weeks, above all, different technology companies and social networks have been adding to their systems artificial intelligences (AI) in order to improve their processes.

Under this framework, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has also begun to use AI with the aim of design parts for your future missions.

As detailed by Ryan McClellandresearch engineer at the POTit has been possible to create a new method to develop mechanical elements that are required for the missions of the US space agency.

Thus, with the use of artificial intelligence, NASA has managed to reduce times that, previously, could last weeks, reducing these to just a few hours.

As noted by the engineer in the NASA’s “Small Steps, Giant Leaps” podcastOne of the reasons that have led NASA to use AI is the need to create lighter and stronger mechanical components than those made by human beings.

“Humans might do an iteration every week or two between them, if things go well. The AI ​​will do something on the order of one iteration a minute. So you get a lot more iteration cycles, you get much, much more optimal designs.” faster,” McClelland said, noting that he has called this new production technique “Evolved Structures.”

Now, you are surely wondering how NASA has managed to design quite strange elements, while at the same time functional. Well then, as you know, all artificial intelligence requires the human hand to give it adequate commands to achieve the intended purpose, just as it happens with ChatGPT.

It is in this way as a NASA expert introduces the commands correctly and briefly, detailing the requirements for the mechanical component itself. The AI ​​then generates 30-40 designs in just a few hours.

“What the Evolved Structures process does is take the back and forth that occurs between a few different people – and that can take months or years depending on the project and the dedication of the people and if they are working on other things – and reduces them to something the computer does,” says Ryan McClelland, noting that the structure usually yields up to 3 times more than those made by humans.

After that, the AI ​​subjects the parts to different tests in order to ensure that they meet the requirements, are functional and, in addition to this, that they can really be manufactured.

The final design chosen by the space agency team can then go through the digital fabrication process. Meanwhile, it is machined in a standard CND milling machine using as a base the CAD model powered by artificial intelligence.