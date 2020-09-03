The press service of NASA announced the successful conduct of a full-scale test of the upper stage of the SLS (Space Launch System) launch vehicle for flights to the Moon and Mars. RIA News.

The task of the test, carried out at the test site in Utah, was to check the operation of the engine, the quality of the materials used in the accelerator, and assess the potential for improvements.

It is reported that the engine of the horizontally fortified upper stage has worked for 120 seconds.

Recall that the SLS is being built to launch the new American Orion spacecraft to send astronauts to the moon in 2024 and subsequent flights to distant space, including Mars.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that the United States would be the first state to send a woman astronaut to the moon, as well as to plant its flag on Mars.

The administration of the American leader announced the resumption of the lunar program Artemis, within which the return and permanent presence of a person on the moon is planned.