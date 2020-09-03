Highlights: US Space Agency NASA Tested Rocket Booster

Preparations continue for the moon-going Artemis mission

The most powerful boosters used even after missions on the moon

Washington

The US space agency NASA completed the test of a full-scale flight support booster of a rocket on Wednesday. The agency is preparing its space launch system to go to the moon. The first woman and one man to be sent to the moon by the year 2024 under the Artemis mission. This will be the first attempt after 1972 to land humans on the moon.

During the test, the booster was to fire 3.6 million pounds thrust and remain active for 122 seconds. Results will be released later on how its performance was. The steam continued to appear on site in Utah for several minutes after the test.

Will be used even after Artemis

Ballistics Engineer Nicholas Sieston, at SLS Booster Contractor Northrop Groman, said the new material was to be tested and verified by the ballistic requirements of the motor. These results will also be used after Artemis.