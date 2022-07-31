Home page World

Of: Patrick Freiwah

Split

James Webb Telescope of the US space agency Nasa (in December 2021). © Cover Images/Imago

The NASA telescope “James Webb” breaks new records in the vastness of the universe – and makes a discovery that delights researchers.

Washington – On its journey through the universe, the “James Webb” telescope of the US agency Nasa has prepared the next impressive discovery. The mega project of the American space agency has apparently discovered a 13.5 billion year old galaxy. If the researchers’ findings are correct, it would be the oldest and most distant star system ever observed.

Rohan Naidu from the Center for Astrophysics at Harvard University told the agency AFP: “We are potentially seeing the most distant starlight anyone has ever seen.” The newly discovered galaxy is called “GLASS-z13” and is estimated to have formed about 300 million years after the Big Bang.

James Webb telescope finds oldest known galaxy

Last week, NASA’s James Webb telescope delivered the first impressive impressions from space – including the “deepest and sharpest infrared image of the early universe” with a galaxy around 13 billion years old and the Carina Nebula – a cloud 7,600 light years away cosmic dust and gas:

The discovery by a team of 25 astronomers from around the world is based on preliminary data from a space telescope instrument that captures infrared rays. When the data is visualized, the galaxy appears as a red circle with a brighter center. The evaluation has already been submitted to a specialist journal, but has not yet been independently checked by other scientists.

Space: Researchers cheer about NASA’s discovery of GLASS-z13 – “Records tumble”

Astro researchers react enthusiastically to the possible discovery: “Astronomy records are already falling, and others are shaking,” wrote the chief scientist of the US space agency Nasa, Thomas Zurbuchen on Twitter. Normally he only cheers after study results have been checked by other scientists. “But this looks very promising.”

The James Webb telescope, which was also built with German participation, was launched into space in December 2021 after decades of preparation. It is now more than a million kilometers from Earth. It explores the early days of the cosmos, just a few hundred million years after the Big Bang around 13.8 billion years ago. Astronomers hope to draw conclusions about the formation of the first stars and galaxies.

Nasa plans next mega space project – with the help of Elon Musk

Meanwhile, NASA is already planning the next mega-project – with the help of multi-billionaire Elon Musk: Apart from the current adventure, the US space agency informed about the plans for the next telescope: The “Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope” is to be commissioned by the private space company in 2026 SpaceX to be sent into space. The Tesla mogul’s company received an order worth around 255 million dollars for this.

The telescope, named after a former NASA astronomer, is said to function similarly to the Hubble telescope, which was launched in 1990. The development of the research object devours an estimated three billion US dollars in costs.

Meanwhile, an astrophysicist from Harvard is certain: there are aliens. He has enough proof that other living beings are also outside of our world. (PF/AFP)