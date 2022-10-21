





The James Webb Space Telescope at NASA, captured images of the iconic “Pillars of Creation”, which, according to the US space agency, are “columns composed of cold interstellar gas and dust that appear, at times, semi-transparent in infrared light”. The release of the images took place on Wednesday.

The “Pillars of Creation” are located at the heart of the Eagle Nebula star cluster, which is 6,500 light-years away from Earth and is, according to NASA, where new stars are forming within dense clouds of gas and dust.

The structure first became famous in 1985, when it had been photographed by another NASA telescope, Hubble, which revisited the scene in 2014 to “reveal a sharper, wider view in visible light.”

According to the space agency, the new images will help “researchers reframe their models of star formation, identifying much more accurate counts of newly formed stars, along with the amounts of gas and dust in the region. Over time, they will begin to build a clearer understanding of how stars form in and out of these dusty clouds over millions of years.”

Images from the James Webb telescope show tiny bright red dots, which the US space agency says are young stars “only a few hundred thousand years old”.







