NASA astronauts will travel to space in style from 2025 onwards. The Italian fashion brand Prada will design the new space uniforms for the next missions to the Moon, according to what was announced this Friday, the 6th.

Prada will work with another private company, Axiom Space, to manufacture the spacesuits. Astronaut Jeffrey Hoffman, who has already participated in five NASA missions and completed four spacewalks, said in an interview with the BBC that the Italian brand will be able to contribute to the agency thanks to its experience in design.

“Prada has considerable experience with different types of fabrics and can, in fact, make some real technical contributions to the outer layers of the new suit,” said Hoffman.

But no one expects to see the astronauts “in patterned or chic outfits”, highlighted the astronaut. “Maintaining an optimal thermal environment (in the suit) is critical.”

“A spacesuit is like a miniature spaceship; it needs to offer pressure and oxygen and keep you at a reasonable temperature,” she explained.

In a press release, Prada said it intends to use “new technologies and design to ensure more comfortable lunar exploration than in the past.”

The suits should be inaugurated by the astronauts of the Artemis 3 mission to the Moon, scheduled for the beginning of 2025.