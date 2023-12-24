Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 24/12/2023 – 20:36

The United States space agency (Nasa) suggested in a post this Sunday, the 24th, that it could provide a different Christmas gift this year for those who are late: sending someone's name into space.

According to the post, people from all countries have until December 31st to register on the NASA website and put their names on the so-called Europa Clipper mission, which should travel to the planet Jupiter in October 2024.

The American organization pointed out that the names will be recorded on microchips that will be mounted on the spacecraft that will travel to Jupiter. The expedition is expected to arrive in 2030.

“Do you need a last-minute gift?” says NASA's post on the social network Instagram.

Registration to send your name to space can be done on NASA's official website.

The agency points out that it must carry out several flights to Jupiter's moon, which is called Europa, in order to measure whether it is possible for Europa to have suitable conditions for life.

“Scientists are almost certain that beneath Europa's ever-shifting icy crust lies a vast ocean of saltwater that contains almost twice as much water as Earth's oceans. With a thin atmosphere of oxygen and abundant water, Europa is considered one of the best places in our solar system to look for life”, said the NASA statement.

The agency highlighted that 2 million names were registered on the NASA website, including 46 thousand Brazilians.