Cape Canaveral. The rocket SLS (Space Launch System, Space Launch System) of NASA, the most powerful ever built, took off yesterday from Florida amid a deafening noise towards the Moon, in the first unmanned mission of the program Sagebrush of the US space agency. He launched the Orion capsule.

The rocket rose in a gigantic trail of fire at 1:47 a.m. local time from the Kennedy Space Center.

The agency later confirmed that the spacecraft was on the right course for the Moon and published the first images taken by the Earth capsule slowly receding behind it.

“What you have done today will inspire generations to come, thank you!” said Charlie Blackwell-Thompson, NASA’s first female launch director, congratulating her teammates.

The launch followed two last-minute cancellations in the past few months, first due to technical issues and then hurricanes. Ian Y Nicole they delayed takeoff for several weeks.

“This rocket has cost a lot of sweat and tears,” NASA chief Bill Nelson said Tuesday. “It will allow us to fly to the Moon and back for decades,” he said.

As with the previous two failed liftoff attempts, NASA had difficulty filling the rocket with cryogenic fuel (more than 2.7 million liters of liquid hydrogen and oxygen).

In the afternoon, a highly flammable hydrogen fuel leak was detected at the base of the rocket, forcing a team of technicians to be sent to the launch pad to repair it, halting preparations for about an hour, causing a slight delay in the original takeoff schedule.

Fifty years after the last mission Apollo, This unmanned test flight, which will fly over the Moon without reaching its surface, seeks to confirm whether the vehicle is safe to carry a future crew. 4.1 billion dollars were invested in it.

The launch marks the great beginning of the program Sagebrush –the twin sister of Apollo–, who wants to send the first woman and the first black person to the Moon.

The goal is to establish a lasting human presence there, in preparation for a trip to Mars.

The mission artemis 1 It is scheduled to last 25 days and several delicate stages still await him.

Orion will reach the Moon in a few days. There, she will be placed in a distant orbit for about a week, venturing up to 40,000 miles behind the Moon, a record for a habitable capsule.

Finally, it will begin its return to Earth, testing its heat shield, the largest ever built. When crossing the atmosphere, it will have to endure temperatures half as hot as the surface of the Sun. Landing in the Pacific is scheduled for December 11.

The SLS ushers in a new era of human exploration, this time in deep space.

In 2024, artemis 2 it will take astronauts to the Moon, but without landing. That honor will be reserved for the crew of artemis 3, probably in 2025.

NASA plans an annual mission to build a space station in orbit around the Moon and a base at its south pole.