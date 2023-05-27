In an unprecedented technological advance, the POT has completed the implementation of its constellation of satellites to monitor and track the tropical cyclones in real time.

This revolutionary project promises to significantly improve weather predictions related to the devastating storms that threaten our coastlines.

In another milestone for space exploration, a rocket Electron from the prestigious company Rocket Lab lifted off successfully from Mahia in northern New Zealand, carrying with it the last two satellites needed to complete this state-of-the-art quartet.

Notably, Rocket Lab had already successfully launched two initial satellites earlier this month, thus consolidating its leadership on this mission.

Rocket Lab CEO Peter Beck expressed his pride in the success of these pivotal releases. Thanks to their hard work and commitment, the constellation has been promptly deployed “just in time for the 2023 storm season,” an official statement announced.

These new satellites, which are about the size of a shoebox, will orbit at an altitude of around 550 kilometers. Most impressively, they will be able to fly over tropical cyclones every hour, compared to six hours today.

This improvement in monitoring frequency will allow the collection of vital information on precipitation, temperatures and humidity levels, which in turn will contribute to unprecedented accuracy and reliability in weather forecasts.

With this updated and real-time data, it will be possible to more accurately determine the track and intensity of hurricanes, which is crucial to provide early warning to affected communities and coordinate possible evacuations.

Both the National Hurricane Center (NHC) and the Joint Typhoon Warning Center (JTWC), both in the United States, will greatly benefit from this new source of information to better protect vulnerable populations from these extreme weather events.