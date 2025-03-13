After several delays for its launch due to the atmospheric conditions and security reviews in the operations of the Spacex team, on March 11, NASA launched the ‘polarimeter missions to unify the crown and the helosphere’ (punch) and ‘spectrophotometer for the history of the universe at the time of reion and ice explorer (Spherex, for its acronym in English) of Spacex, from the base of the Vandenberg space force, in California, United States.

“We are going to have a rocket and two missions”explained Dr. Bea Gallardo Lacourt, researcher in atmospheric and oceanic sciences and part of the Punch Mission. “It is the first time that two punch and spherex size missions are thrown together.”

Although NASA has launched simultaneous missions with small satellites called cubesats, it is the first time it launches a double mission of this magnitude, reducing operating costs. The engineers and scientific teams of both projects have worked together to ensure that the missions do not interfere with each other and operate successfully in orbit.

“When sending the two satellites, we know that one will not harm the other and that the propulsion of each will not affect the measurements of the other. They are complementary,” said Dr. Gallardo in an interview for Wired in Spanish.

The Punch mission seeks to obtain the first images of the crown and the outer atmosphere of the sun. The Spherex mission is a telescope coupled to a spectrophotometer, which will provide a completely new vision to draw a space map never seen before, using infrared sensors to observe the evolution of galaxies.

What are the solar winds?

The sun is vital for life on earth and the balance of the planet. Solar radiation, composed of subatomic particles, is triggered from the solar atmosphere to the universe, creating the solar wind. Dr. Bea Gallardo Lacourt explains that the solar wind includes the energy that travels from the Sun to Earth, not only in the form of heat and light, but also as electrons and protons that interact with our atmosphere.

Astrophysics have shown that these subatomic particles are a consequence of solar rashes, the largest explosions of the solar system, visible as sunscreen. These eruptions release a lot of energy and accelerate particles to the speed of light. Researchers from the Harvard-Smithsonian Astrophysics Center They have described How these particles travel in the form of a wave through the plasma of the sun, a state of matter at very high temperatures.

NASA’s punch mission will study how the solar wind is created. To do this, they will analyze the solar crown, the atmosphere of the sun and how the solar wind originates and travels through the interplanetary environment. They have prepared a satellite that will allow a three -dimensional image of the behavior of the solar wind and its impact on spatial meteorology. Texas and Colorado researchers collaborate with NASA in this project.