Now, well beyond the moon, the James Webb Space Telescope started a series of nail biting steps to safely deploy the fragile observatory sunshade.

The five-layer heat shield, the size of a tennis court, is needed to block out the sun and cool down Webb’s optics and instruments. The deployment of this protection is considered one of the riskiest aspects of the $10 billion mission, which simply has to work as planned or the science of webb it will be degraded. Extraordinary tests were performed on site to ensure the deployment would work as planned, but there are no guarantees.

+ NASA Successfully Launches James Webb Super Telescope

The shield was carefully folded before launch and the two pallets holding their membranes were rotated up against the spacecraft body to fit inside the cone of the Ariane 5 rocket.

This Tuesday, three days after the Christmas Day launch and after two shots of the flawless trajectory-correction thruster, the commands were loaded to rotate the first pallet back down on the front side of Webb’s primary mirror. The second pallet was successfully rotated on the back side of the mirror at the end of the day.

Assuming there are no problems with the pallets, a motorized tower will be expanded on Wednesday, raising the Web mirror and instrument cluster 48 centimeters from the spacecraft’s support section. This will insulate the optics from the heat generated by the electronic gear positioned below the heat shield on the “hot side” of the spacecraft.

With the shield pallets already positioned in front of and behind the extended optics assembly, the launch restrictions will be released on Thursday and the protective covers rolled out of the way to either side of the folded shield membranes.

Then, on New Year’s Eve, two telescopic booms at right angles to the pallets will be commanded to extend, pulling the membranes stored in a kite-like shape. To get this far, 107 actuators will have to function exactly as intended to remove the pins holding the protector layers and covers in place.

Over the next two days, motorized cables running through dozens of pulleys will be tightened, separating the layers and stretching them, ensuring a small space between each layer to allow the heat to radiate to the sides. If all goes well, the shield will be fully deployed and tensioned by January 2nd.

Once the shield is fully deployed, the flight controllers will turn their attention to Webb’s primary and secondary mirrors to complete the post-launch deployment sequence. On January 4, the telescope’s secondary mirror, mounted on the apex of a bent tripod, will robotically extend, positioned to send light back to instruments mounted directly behind the primary mirror.

Comprised of 18 hexagonal segments, the primary mirror was too large to fit inside the Ariane 5’s nose cone. Therefore, six segments, three on each side, were bent out of the way for launch. Starting around January 6th, the two wings will be deployed and locked to complete major Webb deployments.

Webb is expected to reach its orbital parking spot 1.6 million km from Earth 29 days after launch, or around 23 January. But it will take another five months or so to precisely align the Webb mirror segments and verify and test the telescope’s instruments before the first scientific images are released.

