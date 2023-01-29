Home page World

NASA’s MRO orbiter finds a bear on the surface of Mars. What the supposed animal is doing on the red planet.

Frankfurt – The “Man in the Moon” – a face that shows the craters on the full moon form – know many. It’s a classic case of pareidolia: the brain adds familiar things to the unknown, it’s a kind of “auto-completion” in the head. For example, one recognizes an animal or an object in cloud formations or a face in any everyday object.

But now researchers have made a completely new find that falls into the pareidolia category: With the help of the “HiRISE” camera of the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) of the US space agency Nasa, scientists found a bear on Mars. That reports fr.de.

NASA spacecraft discovers bear on Mars

Of course, it’s not a real bear – where Mars was born no life has yet been discovered, even though numerous rovers and researchers are looking for it. The living conditions on Mars – below zero, no oxygen and no liquid water – would not be ideal for a real animal, and the question would of course also arise as to how it got to the red planet.

NASA orbiter finds crater that looks like a bear’s face

But what the orbiter camera actually found on Mars has merit there: “There’s a mound with a V-shaped collapse structure (the nose), two craters (the eyes), and a circular fracture pattern (the head). )”, writes Alfred McEwen from the HiRISE team. The circular fracture pattern could be a deposit deposited over a buried impact crater, the researcher explains, continuing: “Maybe the nose is a volcanic or mud vent and the deposit could be lava or mudflows.”

It’s not the first time that researchers have used the “HiRISE” camera to discover strange ground formations on Mars that are reminiscent of something completely different. For example, once discovered a “smiley face” on the red planet. For example, in the past Supposed “skeletons” discovered on Mars, but also a stone reminiscent of a frog or a spoon. (tab)