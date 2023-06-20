Diego Sousai

06/20/2023 – 0:23

A NASA spacecraft has captured the eerie glow of lightning within a rotating vortex on Jupiter. The green beam was seen inside one of the many vortices that cluster near Jupiter’s north pole.

Scientists are still trying to understand many facets of Jupiter, the largest planet in our solar system, including its massive storms and how lightning and lightning-like events occur on the gas giant.

Lightning originates from clouds of water on Earth, and most strikes occur near the equator. But on Jupiter, collisions emerge from clouds resulting from ammonia and water, and occur most frequently near the planet’s poles.

The Juno spacecraft, which first arrived to observe Jupiter and its moons in 2016, captured the event during its 31st close flyby of the gas giant on Dec. top of the clouds when you took the image.

Using raw data from the spacecraft’s JunoCam instrument, citizen scientist Kevin M. Gill developed the final image in 2022.

Raw images of Jupiter and its moons taken by JunoCam are posted online and available for anyone to process.

Juno’s ongoing investigation will help scientists gain a greater understanding of the solar system’s largest planet and its distinctive features.

Looking down from the dense clouds

Juno’s orbit around Jupiter is getting closer to the planet over time, so the spacecraft will pass close to its nightside in the coming months, allowing for more opportunities to spy lightning on the gas giant.

“As well as continually changing our orbit to allow for new perspectives on Jupiter and flying low over the planet’s night side, the spacecraft will also be sticking the needle between some of Jupiter’s rings to learn more about their origin and composition,” said Matthew Johnson, interim project manager for the Juno mission at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, Calif., in a statement.

Juno is equipped with several instruments that can make detections under the thick cloud cover on Jupiter to collect data on the planet’s origins, atmosphere and weather phenomena.

The spacecraft has performed more than 50 flybys of Jupiter and has also passed close by three of Jupiter’s largest moons, including the icy ocean worlds of Europa and Ganymede, and Io, the most volcanically active place in the solar system.

“Our upcoming flybys in July and October will bring us even closer, leading to our double encounters with Io this December and next February, when we fly within 1,500 kilometers of its surface,” said Scott Bolton, Juno principal investigator at Southwest Research. Institute in San Antonio, in a statement. “All these flybys are providing spectacular views of the volcanic activity of this incredible moon. The data must be incredible.”























