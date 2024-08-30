Einige Galaxien schienen zu massiv und bereits in der frühen Phase des Kosmos zu schnell gewachsen zu sein, um mit dem gängigen Standardmodell der Kosmologie und Simulationen erklärt werden zu können. Einige Astronomen vermuteten gar, dass die etablierte Theorie die Entwicklung des Universums teilweise nicht richtig beschreibt. Jetzt gibt ein internationales Astronomenteam Entwarnung: Offenbar beruhen die Beobachtungen mit dem Weltraumteleskop auf einer optischen Täuschung.

Laut einer neuen Studie, die jetzt im „Astrophysical Journal“ erschienen ist, sind einige dieser frühen Galaxien in Wirklichkeit viel weniger massereich. Der Grund für die Täuschung sind Schwarze Löcher im Zentrum der Galaxien. Sie lassen die frühen Sternsysteme viel heller und größer erscheinen, als sie tatsächlich sind. Den Beleg haben jüngste Daten des James-Webb-Teleskops geliefert, die im Rahmen der CEERS-Beobachtungskampagne (Cosmic Evolution Early Release Science) gewonnen wurden.

A small region observed by the James Webb Space Telescope as part of the CEERS survey. It is filled with galaxies whose light has travelled for more than 13 billion years by the time it reached the telescope. NASA, ESA, CSA, Steve Finkelstein (University of Texas at Austin)

“We still see more galaxies than predicted, but none are massive enough to damage our theoretical model of the cosmos,” says study leader Katherine Chworowsky of the University of Texas at Austin.

Black holes contribute to brightness

Galaxies that appeared excessively massive house black holes in their interior that quickly absorb gas from their surroundings. Heat and light are released in the process. The result: These star systems shine much brighter than would be the case if the light came only from stars. This makes it seem as if the galaxies in question contain many more stars and are therefore more massive than they actually are. When the scientists led by Chworowsky removed these galaxies, which appear as “small red dots” in the images of the Webb telescope due to the redshift of the emitted light, from their analysis, the predictions of the standard model were again in line with the observational data.

“So the bottom line is that there is no crisis of the standard model of cosmology,” says Steven Finkelstein of the University of Texas and co-author of the study. “When you have a theory that has held up for so long, you have to have overwhelming evidence to really discard it. And that’s just not the case.”