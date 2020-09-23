The head of the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration, James Bridenstein, said that NASA signed a memorandum of cooperation with the US Department of Defense in space. TASS.

It is reported that the document involves the assistance of the Pentagon in ensuring the safety of the department’s space infrastructure.

“There are more and more challenges in space, and these challenges are affecting NASA as well as commercial operators. And that is where we rely on the US Space Force to support us in what we are trying to achieve, ”he explained.

Earlier, NASA published international rules for the exploration of the moon. They are contained in the Artemis Accords.

The document, published on the official NASA website, introduces the concept of “safe zones”, which will be designated next to the lunar bases. In addition, it is proposed to publicly exchange scientific data and developments and register spacecraft.