Space researchers cheer: there are the first sound recordings from Mars – and new images. It is now clear: The “Perseverance” rover whirled up a lot of dust up there.

What sounds does the weather make on Mars? Man knows that now.

The image and sound recordings, for example of wind, are so far unique.

The rover “Perseverance” is supposed to search for traces of previous microbial life on Mars for several years.

Washington – It should be clear what Nasa employees were doing last weekend. While half of Germany felt outdoors because of the good weather, they watched a video in a loop – one that the US rover “Perseverance” radioed from Mars to Earth.

“These videos are incredible,” said NASA manager Mike Watkins aloud dpa. “We all watched them many, many times over the weekend.” Such video and sound recordings have never been made before, according to the US space agency. The following is the official NASA video:

NASA video from mission on Mars: surface of the red planet is getting closer

The videos show the last eleven kilometers of the “Perseverance” route. For example, you can see the parachute opening. The surface on which the rover lands is also visible. The microphones on board the rover did not send any useful data from the landing – but later sent the first ever recorded sound recordings from the surface of Mars, it said. Among other things, something can be heard on them that sounds like a gust of wind.

The small “Ingenuity” helicopter on board the rover had previously sent its first status report to the control center in Pasadena, California – and according to NASA experts, it “seems to be working perfectly”. “Ingenuity” (in German: ingenuity) is still attached to the underside of “Perseverance”. But in 30 to 60 days the helicopter should explore Mars from a bird’s eye view. It would be the first flight of an aircraft over another planet.

“Perseverance” on Mars: The Nasa rover is the size of an SUV

The rover “Perseverance”, weighing around 1,000 kilograms and the size of an SUV, touched down on Thursday – after 203 days of flight and 472 million kilometers traveled – with a risky maneuver in a dry lake called “Jezero Crater”. “Perseverance” will investigate this lake with a diameter of around 45 kilometers over the next two years.

The development and construction of the roughly 2.5 billion dollar (about 2.2 billion euros) rover had taken eight years. He is supposed to search for traces of previous microbial life on Mars and to research the climate and geology of the planet. (dpa / AFP / frs)