The US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has published a video of the newest Perseverance rover landing on Mars, Izvestia TV channel reports.

The video, which the department presented under the title “How to land on Mars”, was filmed by the rover at the time of landing on the planet on February 18. The probe began transmitting black-and-white images of Mars almost immediately after landing, but it took several days to receive heavier video files from its NASA cameras.

“Mars has never been seen before,” a NASA spokeswoman said in connection with the video. The ministry noted that thanks to the data received, everyone can experience the “possibility of landing on Mars.” The probe’s camera filmed the entire process of landing on the planet – from the release of the parachute to its landing.

Perseverance became the third spacecraft to arrive on Mars in a month. The main task of the rover will be to search for traces of bacterial life on the planet. Earlier, robots from the UAE and China entered the orbit of the Red Planet.

